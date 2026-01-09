x
Home > Politics

KTR calls Revanth Sarkar 'Serial Snatcher'

Published on January 9, 2026 by swathy

KTR calls Revanth Sarkar ‘Serial Snatcher’

BRS working president KT Rama Rao is known for his oratory skills and ability to hit at opponents with choicest of jibes. He has come up with a ‘serial snatcher’ taunt, trying to push the Revanth Reddy Government into an embarrassing situation in the MANUU issue.

As Revanth Reddy Sarkar issued notices to Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) to return back unutilised land from the university to Telangana Government, MANUU students have taken a protest path. They met Opposition leader and former Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday, urging him to intervene in the issue.

“The Congress Government is acting like a ‘serial snatcher’. This is not the first time, Congress Government has tried to snatch away the lands from educational institutions. It has taken away 100 acres from Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University. Though agriculture varsity students protested, the Government crushed their protests and snatched away the land. Later it also tried hard to usurp 400 acres of Hyderabad Central University. Government did not budge though students led a massive protest. It relented only after the Supreme Court intervened,” said KT Rama Rao, interacting with media, after meeting MANUU students.

Finding fault with the Revanth Reddy Government’s stance in the case of the only Urdu Central University in the country, KTR assured MANUU students all possible support from BRS in this issue.

While Telangana Government has issued notices to MANUU administration, to return back unutilised land, university authorities have been saying that, there is no such unutilised land in the university premises. MANUU authorities have been saying that, whatever land is vacant now, is already earmarked for future expansion plans.

