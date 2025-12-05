AP CM Chandrababu gets invite for Telangana Rising Summit

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu got invited for the Telangana Rising Global Summit. Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy visited Amaravati on Friday, to personally invite AP CM for the prestigious event conducted by the Revanth Sarkar.

The Revanth Reddy Government is holding Telangana Rising Global Summit – 2025 on a grand scale to showcase Telangana in all its glory and publicise the achievements of Congress Government’s two-year rule. The flagship event will be held on December 8 and 9.

Extending the invitation, Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy explained AP CM Chandrababu that Telangana Rising Summit is being held like Davos Economic Forum Summit. He stressed that by showcasing various advantages of Telangana, the summit is expected to give a big boost to Telangana’s growth and image.

As Telangana Rising Global Summit is being held on a global scale, CM Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government is inviting leaders and influencers from across the country.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has visited Bengaluru and invited Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar. Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka flew to Ranchi to invite Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. CM Revanth Reddy made a special visit to Delhi to invite Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for the grand event.