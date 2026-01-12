Revanth Reddy Sarkar brings festive cheer for govt employees

Telangana Government has come up with festival gift for Government employees, hiking Dearness Allowance (DA). Revanth Reddy Sarkar has hiked DA by 3.64 percent, bringing cheers to the lakhs of government employees on the occasion of Sankranti festival.

Telangana Government issued orders announcing the hike of DA by 3.64 percent on Monday. According to the GO, the increased DA will be implemented in retrospect from 1 July, 2024. The employees will receive the hiked DA benefit in February, 2026. The previous DA arrears will be deposited in employees General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts.

“Previous BRS Government has taken a Rs 8 lakh crore loan and put a huge burden on the Congress Government. While we have a monthly income of Rs 18,000 Cr, we have to pay Rs 22,000 Cr towards interests on the loans taken by KCR. In Spite of such severe financial constraints, we are making all efforts to run the state smoothly balancing welfare and development. Even though we are facing acute funds shortage, we managed to hike the DA, as employees play a very key role in the state’s development and we are aware of their contribution,” said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, announcing the hike in DA, during a function held by Telangana Gazetted Officers Association.

CM Revanth Reddy reminded employees that salaries are being paid on time after the Congress Government took over from BRS and assured all possible support from Congress Government for employees even in the future.

Of late most of the Government employees have been miffed with Congress Government over financial issues. With the hike in DA, most of the employees will be pacified now.