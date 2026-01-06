x
TDP and YSRCP fight over Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation scheme

Published on January 6, 2026 by deepthinandanreddy

TDP and YSRCP fight over Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation scheme

At a time when politics in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are centered around irrigation projects, ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and opposition YSRCP leaders are busy highlighting the failures of their opponents in case of Rayalaseema irrigation projects. Fuelling the issue further, YSRCP leaders visited Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) site in Nandyal district on Tuesday and targeted AP CM Chandrababu Naidu.

“Telangana CM Revanth Reddy is saying that upon his request, AP CM Chandrababu Naidu has stopped Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme. This is not a personal issue between Chandrababu Naidu and Revanth Reddy, but a serious issue concerning the lives of lakhs of Rayalseema farmers and region’s future. Chandrababu Naidu should give clarity on the issue,” demanded former MLA and popular Rayalaseema leader Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, after inspecting the RLIS site.

Rayalaseema leaders SV Mohan Reddy, Ramasubba Reddy, Sake Sailajanath, Silpa Chakrapani Reddy and others were part of the YSRCP delegation led up Katasani Ram Bhupal Reddy.

On the other side, AP Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu hit back at YSRCP, taking pot shots at former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

“If a lie wears pant and a shirt, it will be YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He himself has sabotaged and betrayed Rayalseema Lift Irrigation Scheme and blaming TDP Govt now,” said Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu hitting back at YSRCP.

Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu explained that, former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy launched Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation scheme in 2020 without proper approvals and therefore the project hit a roadblock within 15 days. He stressed, to cover up former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s failures, YSRCP is running a misleading propaganda against Chandrababu Naidu government in case of Rayaalseema Lift Irrigation scheme.

