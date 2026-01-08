Revanth Reddy stands up against Modi’s VB-G RAM G

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stood up against Modi Sarkar’s Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), vowing to fight against the controversial welfare scheme. The firebrand Congress CM, came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the rural employment guarantee scheme with a narrow political mind.

As All India Congress Committee (AICC) charted out two-months-long action plan to protest against Modi Sarkar’s VB-G RAM G and bring back MGNREGA, Telangana Chief Minister is leading the campaign from front in the state.

“Just because BJP has majority in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot do whatever he wants and trouble poor. In a nation of 140 Crore people, 80 percent of people are members of MGNREGA. But Modi Government has sabotaged such an important scheme dealing a death blow the the livelihoods of crores of poor people,” said CM Revanth Reddy, speaking at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday.

“Mahatma Gandhi has led freedom struggle and fought against many social evils. He has strived for the dignity and empowerment of poor people all his life. That’s why rural employment guarantee scheme was named after Mahatma Gandhi. With implementation of MGNREGA, rural poor lives have been uplifted and they were assured of their livelihood. But Modi Government has stopped it. We will fight till Modi Sarkar brings back MGNREGA,” vowed Revanth Reddy.

CM Revanth Reddy was flanked by Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC Telangana affairs incharge Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud highlighting the importance of the issue.

Telangana Congress has planned protests at village level from January 20 to 30 against VB-G RAM G. Massive public meeting will be held in February first week demanding to bring back MGNREGA.