Raja Saab Premieres: Wait Continues

Prabhas’ Raja Saab is releasing tomorrow with premiere shows planned from 9 PM tonight. The advance sales are opened in AP and overseas. But there is no clarity about the premiere shows in Telangana. Even after 6 PM, Rebelstar fans and film audience are waiting for the GO to be out and the advance sales to be open. The same is the situation for Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG in Telangana. The government has issued the GO at the last minute to avoid unnecessary hurdles.

But this is testing the patience of the fans and the audience. The film industry along with the government of Telangana has to look out for a possible solution instead of testing the patience of the audience. This will even turn out to be a dent for the footfalls and the box-office numbers. With just three hours for the premiere shows, everyone is waiting. Raja Saab is a big-budget film which is a horror fantasy. Directed by Maruthi, the film features Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles and People Media Factory are the producers.