x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Raja Saab Premieres: Wait Continues

Published on January 8, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Dekho Vishnu Vinyasam: A Quirky Number
image
Raja Saab Premieres: Wait Continues
image
Revanth Reddy stands up against Modi’s VB-G RAM G
image
After Jana Nayagan, Parasakthi Team Tensed
image
Photos : Anaganaga Oka Raju Trailer Launch Event

Raja Saab Premieres: Wait Continues

Prabhas’ Raja Saab is releasing tomorrow with premiere shows planned from 9 PM tonight. The advance sales are opened in AP and overseas. But there is no clarity about the premiere shows in Telangana. Even after 6 PM, Rebelstar fans and film audience are waiting for the GO to be out and the advance sales to be open. The same is the situation for Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG in Telangana. The government has issued the GO at the last minute to avoid unnecessary hurdles.

But this is testing the patience of the fans and the audience. The film industry along with the government of Telangana has to look out for a possible solution instead of testing the patience of the audience. This will even turn out to be a dent for the footfalls and the box-office numbers. With just three hours for the premiere shows, everyone is waiting. Raja Saab is a big-budget film which is a horror fantasy. Directed by Maruthi, the film features Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles and People Media Factory are the producers.

Next Dekho Vishnu Vinyasam: A Quirky Number Previous Revanth Reddy stands up against Modi’s VB-G RAM G
else

TRENDING

image
Dekho Vishnu Vinyasam: A Quirky Number
image
Raja Saab Premieres: Wait Continues
image
After Jana Nayagan, Parasakthi Team Tensed

Latest

image
Dekho Vishnu Vinyasam: A Quirky Number
image
Raja Saab Premieres: Wait Continues
image
Revanth Reddy stands up against Modi’s VB-G RAM G
image
After Jana Nayagan, Parasakthi Team Tensed
image
Photos : Anaganaga Oka Raju Trailer Launch Event

Most Read

image
Revanth Reddy stands up against Modi’s VB-G RAM G
image
Vizag Steel Plant Will Not Be Privatised, Says Nara Lokesh
image
Andhra Pradesh Sets Two Guinness World Records on NH-544G Highway Project

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy