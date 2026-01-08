Dekho Vishnu Vinyasam: A Quirky Number

Sree Vishnu gears up to entertain with his next outing Vishnu Vinyasam, a quirky comedy helmed by newcomer Yadunaath Maruthi Rao. The film’s first single, Dekho Vishnu Vinyasam, sets the tone with an amusing peek into the hero’s obsessive belief in astrology.

The track bursts with energy- Radhan’s upbeat composition, Ramajogayya Sastry’s cleverly crafted lyrics, and Sri Krishna’s lively vocals come together to deliver a quirky musical punch. The song playfully captures how the protagonist treats horoscopes like a rulebook for life, resulting in a stream of laugh-worthy situations.

Sree Vishnu, known for embracing eccentric roles, seems to be in full form as he navigates this comical, superstition-driven character. Nayana Sarika stars as the female lead.

Backed by Sumanth Naidu G and Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas, Vishnu Vinyasam is planned for a February theatrical release.