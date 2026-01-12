BMW answers an impossible question for married ppl – Kishore Tirumala

Ravi Teja has been concentrating on action entertainers and now, he is offering an out-an-out family entertainer, Bharta Mahasayulaku Wignapthy. Director Kishore Tirumala, known for his sensible narratives is directing the film and Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing it. The movie has good anticipation with teaser and trailer, songs working big time with the audiences.

The director interacted with the media and revealed that he aims to tackle a domestic conundrum that even modern technology cannot solve. He revealed a quirky highlight that the film revolves around a question posed by the female leads that is so complex, even ChatGPT has no answer for it. While the film is positioned as a high-energy Sankranti entertainer, Kishore Tirumala emphasizes that the conflict is rooted in reality.

He explains that the “punishment” in this story isn’t physical or legal, but exists within the question itself—a psychological hook that often leads to real-world friction and even divorce. By treating the “wife vs. lover” trope with a fresh lens, the director suggests the conflict is “beyond” what audiences might expect, drawing a playful comparison to the intensity of high-stakes dramas.

He revealed that Ravi Teja has submitted to his vision and loved the script to the core. He promised that a fresh and vibrant Ravi Teja will be entertaining audiences in the theatres. Kishore also stated that Ashika Ranganath, Dimple Hayathi, Satya, Sunil and Vennela Kishore have delivered great fun that audiences will enjoy for Sankranti festival thoroughly. The movie is releasing on 13th Janauary, with high anticipation.