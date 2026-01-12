x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

All Lines Clear for Karthi’s Vaa Vaathiyaar

Published on January 12, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Photos : Anaganaga Oka Raju Pre Release Event
image
All Lines Clear for Karthi’s Vaa Vaathiyaar
image
BMW answers an impossible question for married ppl – Kishore Tirumala
image
Revanth Reddy Sarkar brings festive cheer for govt employees
image
Telangana Considers Automatic Challan Deductions ?

All Lines Clear for Karthi’s Vaa Vaathiyaar

Tamil actor Karthi’s latest film Vaa Vaathiyaar is occupied with a lot of financial hurdles. The film’s producer KE Gnanavelraja lost big money through his previous films and he landed into legal troubles because of the non-clearance of dues. The film was slated for a December release but it was pushed. All the hurdles are now cleared and the court will make it official tomorrow morning. The film will hit the screens on January 14th across the globe and an official announcement is made by the makers after all the hurdles are cleared.

With Vijay’s Jana Nayagan out of Sankranthi race and Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi receiving a disastrous response, it would be a great advantage for Karthi and Vaa Vaathiyaar. Nalan Kumaraswamy is the director and Krithi Shetty is the leading lady. The film’s Telugu version is titled as Annagaru Vostaru. Sathyaraj, Rajkiran and others will be seen in prominent roles in Vaa Vaathiyaar.

Next Photos : Anaganaga Oka Raju Pre Release Event Previous BMW answers an impossible question for married ppl – Kishore Tirumala
else

TRENDING

image
All Lines Clear for Karthi’s Vaa Vaathiyaar
image
BMW answers an impossible question for married ppl – Kishore Tirumala
image
New Complications in Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Release

Latest

image
Photos : Anaganaga Oka Raju Pre Release Event
image
All Lines Clear for Karthi’s Vaa Vaathiyaar
image
BMW answers an impossible question for married ppl – Kishore Tirumala
image
Revanth Reddy Sarkar brings festive cheer for govt employees
image
Telangana Considers Automatic Challan Deductions ?

Most Read

image
Revanth Reddy Sarkar brings festive cheer for govt employees
image
Telangana Considers Automatic Challan Deductions ?
image
Andhra Pradesh Politics Heats Up With AI Ahead of Sankranti

Related Articles

Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions