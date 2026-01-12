All Lines Clear for Karthi’s Vaa Vaathiyaar

Tamil actor Karthi’s latest film Vaa Vaathiyaar is occupied with a lot of financial hurdles. The film’s producer KE Gnanavelraja lost big money through his previous films and he landed into legal troubles because of the non-clearance of dues. The film was slated for a December release but it was pushed. All the hurdles are now cleared and the court will make it official tomorrow morning. The film will hit the screens on January 14th across the globe and an official announcement is made by the makers after all the hurdles are cleared.

With Vijay’s Jana Nayagan out of Sankranthi race and Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi receiving a disastrous response, it would be a great advantage for Karthi and Vaa Vaathiyaar. Nalan Kumaraswamy is the director and Krithi Shetty is the leading lady. The film’s Telugu version is titled as Annagaru Vostaru. Sathyaraj, Rajkiran and others will be seen in prominent roles in Vaa Vaathiyaar.