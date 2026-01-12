Telangana Considers Automatic Challan Deductions ?

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced that road safety will be treated as a major priority by the state government. Speaking at a road safety programme organised by the Telangana Police in Hyderabad, he called for strict enforcement against drunk driving and serious traffic violations.

The Chief Minister made a strong statement by comparing road accidents to murders caused by human mistakes. He said that more people lose their lives in road accidents than in wars fought on the country’s borders. He pointed out that a single accident can sometimes wipe out 20 or even 30 lives in a moment. According to him, this harsh reality demands tougher decisions and consistent enforcement.

Revanth Reddy suggested ending discounts on traffic challans and introducing automatic bank deductions for violations such as speeding and signal jumping. He said penalties must be immediate and unavoidable to create real deterrence. He recalled a tragic incident where nearly 20 passengers died after a tipper lorry rammed into a bus. He also noted that road accidents do not spare anyone and mentioned that even the son of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin had lost his life in such an incident.

The Chief Minister said the government has already acted firmly against drugs and illegal encroachments in Hyderabad. He added that traffic and road safety wings will be further strengthened. He stressed that awareness must begin early and called for educating schoolchildren on traffic discipline. According to him, safer roads are not optional but essential for Telangana’s future.