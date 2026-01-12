x
Andhra Pradesh Politics Heats Up With AI Ahead of Sankranti

Published on January 12, 2026 by Sanyogita

Andhra Pradesh Politics Heats Up With AI Ahead of Sankranti

TDP , YSRCP

As Sankranti approaches, the political atmosphere in Andhra Pradesh has turned intense. The state’s political space is witnessing sharp exchanges between the ruling alliance led by Telugu Desam Party and the opposition YSR Congress Party.

AI Driven Fake Content Floods Social Media

Social media has become the main battleground. AI generated videos and posts are being widely circulated by both sides. One viral AI video shared by YSR Congress supporters shows a couple travelling by car while criticising the ruling alliance, claiming that governance is limited to publicity with no real action. In response, Telugu Desam Party supporters have released counter AI content, attempting to turn the narrative in their favour.

Sankranti Turns Into a Social Media War

Telugu Desam Party social media handles are sharing AI generated posts and videos highlighting development in Andhra Pradesh. These posts project optimism over progress under the coalition government. At the same time, TDP leaders are strongly attacking the previous YSR Congress administration. They allege that development came to a standstill during that period and that public issues were ignored.

Festival Politics and Competing Claims

TDP leaders are also raising questions about roads, irrigation projects, and the implementation of welfare schemes during the earlier YSRCP rule. In contrast, YSRCP leaders accuse the current coalition government of failing to deliver on its promises. They argue that governance lacks clarity and direction. According to them, the ruling alliance is using the Sankranti festival to gain political mileage rather than addressing real issues.

Online Clashes Intensify the Tension

The political confrontation has grown louder on digital platforms. Leaders and party workers from both sides are releasing posts and videos filled with accusations and counterclaims. While public hope to celebrate Sankranti with optimism, YSRCP appear unwilling and spreading negativity.

Overall, the days leading up to Sankranti reflect a charged political environment in Andhra Pradesh. Instead of festive harmony, the state is witnessing a war of words and visuals.

