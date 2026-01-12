x
New Complications in Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Release

Published on January 12, 2026 by swathy

New Complications in Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Release

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is stuck with Censor hurdles and the film is yet to get clearance. After the Madras High Court has delayed the clearance process, the makers have approached the Supreme Court and filed a Special Leave Petition today morning and the hearing in the issue will take place tomorrow. The Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now filed a caveat petition in the Supreme Court regarding the issue of Jana Nayagan. The CBFC requested the court not to pass any judgment without hearing their side of the argument. The Supreme Court will respond to this tomorrow.

Before this, the Madras High Court has reserved their decision to January 21st and this will make Jana Nayagan miss the Sankranthi release. The makers are trying their best to clear all the hurdles and release the film during the Sankranthi holiday season. A massive opening for the film was on cards and this came to a halt because of the delay in the issuance of a censor certificate. Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and the film is the remake of Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju will be seen in other important roles in Jana Nayagan which is produced by KVN Productions.

