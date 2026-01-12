Akkineni Fans’ Request to Anil Ravipudi

Hit Machine Anil Ravipudi has worked with veteran actors Venkatesh and Balakrishna in the past. He has now directed Megastar Chiranjeevi in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and the film is running with packed houses all over. Anil Ravipudi has been successful in bringing back vintage Megastar through the film. Anil Ravipudi is also appreciated for handling Chiranjeevi well. Twitter is now filled with congratulatory messages and Akkineni fans have come up with a request for the successful director.

Akkineni fans are requesting Anil Ravipudi to work with Nagarjuna and deliver a comic entertainer like Hello Brother. They have taken to social media to urge Anil Ravipudi to sign a film with Nagarjuna playing the lead role. Anil in the recent interviews admitted that he would love to direct Nagarjuna very soon. The project may not happen soon because of the upcoming projects of Anil Ravipudi. He will soon direct the sequel of Sankranthiki Vastunnam and he has a film lined up with Nandamuri Balakrishna.