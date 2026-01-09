x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ravi Teja’s BMW, Fun & Songs Turn The Tide!

Published on January 9, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Ravi Teja’s BMW, Fun & Songs Turn The Tide!
image
KTR calls Revanth Sarkar ‘Serial Snatcher’
image
No Last Minute Tensions for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
image
All Hurdles Cleared for Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi
image
Video : Exclusive Interview with Constable Kanakam Movie Team

Ravi Teja’s BMW, Fun & Songs Turn The Tide!

Usually, when an actor goes through a series of flops, the buzz around their next release naturally dips. But Ravi Teja’s upcoming entertainer Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is proving to be an exception. The reason? Its chartbuster music, exciting promos, and the promise of unlimited fun.

Bheems Ceciroleo has delivered a blockbuster album. All three songs released so far have become instant hits, but Vaammo Vaayyo stands out, racing to the No.1 spot within no time. Its mass appeal and viral reach are strong enough to pull audiences to theatres on their own. Interestingly, the makers are hiding a surprise DJ mix track that is expected to land as a show-stealer in cinemas.

From the glimpse we have through the teaser and trailer, BMW appears to be a full-on entertainer. Ravi Teja’s character is crafted in a stylish, first-of-its-kind manner, adding freshness to his on-screen persona. Dimple Hayathi plays his wife, while Ashika Ranganath appears as his lover, promising comedic chaos and emotional twists.

Satya’s comedy has already clicked big time in the trailer, promising rib-tickling moments. Director Kishore Tirumala seems to have packed the film with a large lineup of comedy actors, shaping it into a wholesome Sankranthi entertainer with strong family appeal.

Given the festive mood and the audience’s preference for fun-filled family films during Sankranthi, BMW looks to strike the right chord and emerge as a popular pick this season.

Previous KTR calls Revanth Sarkar ‘Serial Snatcher’
else

TRENDING

image
Ravi Teja’s BMW, Fun & Songs Turn The Tide!
image
No Last Minute Tensions for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
image
All Hurdles Cleared for Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi

Latest

image
Ravi Teja’s BMW, Fun & Songs Turn The Tide!
image
KTR calls Revanth Sarkar ‘Serial Snatcher’
image
No Last Minute Tensions for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
image
All Hurdles Cleared for Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi
image
Video : Exclusive Interview with Constable Kanakam Movie Team

Most Read

image
KTR calls Revanth Sarkar ‘Serial Snatcher’
image
Revanth Reddy stands up against Modi’s VB-G RAM G
image
Vizag Steel Plant Will Not Be Privatised, Says Nara Lokesh

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy