Ravi Teja’s BMW, Fun & Songs Turn The Tide!

Usually, when an actor goes through a series of flops, the buzz around their next release naturally dips. But Ravi Teja’s upcoming entertainer Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is proving to be an exception. The reason? Its chartbuster music, exciting promos, and the promise of unlimited fun.

Bheems Ceciroleo has delivered a blockbuster album. All three songs released so far have become instant hits, but Vaammo Vaayyo stands out, racing to the No.1 spot within no time. Its mass appeal and viral reach are strong enough to pull audiences to theatres on their own. Interestingly, the makers are hiding a surprise DJ mix track that is expected to land as a show-stealer in cinemas.

From the glimpse we have through the teaser and trailer, BMW appears to be a full-on entertainer. Ravi Teja’s character is crafted in a stylish, first-of-its-kind manner, adding freshness to his on-screen persona. Dimple Hayathi plays his wife, while Ashika Ranganath appears as his lover, promising comedic chaos and emotional twists.

Satya’s comedy has already clicked big time in the trailer, promising rib-tickling moments. Director Kishore Tirumala seems to have packed the film with a large lineup of comedy actors, shaping it into a wholesome Sankranthi entertainer with strong family appeal.

Given the festive mood and the audience’s preference for fun-filled family films during Sankranthi, BMW looks to strike the right chord and emerge as a popular pick this season.