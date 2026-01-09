Shocker: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan out of Sankranthi Race

Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan is stuck with censor hurdles and the issue isn’t resolved. The Madras High Court has ordered the Censor Board to issue a censor certificate for the film. After the appeal made by the CBFC, the Chief Justice has stayed the order of the judge and the next hearing is scheduled for January 21st. This makes it clear that Jana Nayagan will not release during Sankranthi holiday season. This is a huge shock for the team of Jana Nayagan.

If the Election Schedule for the Tamil Nadu elections is announced, the film’s release will be pushed till the elections conclude. After the Assembly Election schedule gets announced in Tamil Nadu, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into force and Jana Nayagan cannot release before the polls. For now, the confusion continues about the release of Jana Nayagan. KVN Productions, the producers are in plans to approach the Supreme Court for a resolution about the issue and it is expected to be heard in the Supreme Court on Monday.