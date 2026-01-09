MSG Becomes Chiru’s Fastest To Cross Half Million

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s wholesome family entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is turning out to be a box-office force even before its release. The film has created a new benchmark for the star in the overseas market. It has raced past the $500K pre-sales mark in the USA, achieving the feat faster than any of his previous films.

The producers made a calculated move by opening advance bookings well in advance, and the strategy has paid dividends. The surge in early ticket sales clearly reflects the strong curiosity surrounding the film.

Industry trackers indicate that the combination of premiere and day-one collections could touch impressive numbers, potentially positioning MSG as one of the top openers in Chiranjeevi’s recent career.

Backed by Sarigama Cinemas for the overseas release, MSG is all set to begin its journey with record-breaking promise.