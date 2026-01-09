x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

MSG Becomes Chiru’s Fastest To Cross Half Million

Published on January 9, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
MSG Becomes Chiru’s Fastest To Cross Half Million
image
Shocker: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan out of Sankranthi Race
image
Ravi Teja’s BMW, Fun & Songs Turn The Tide!
image
KTR calls Revanth Sarkar ‘Serial Snatcher’
image
No Last Minute Tensions for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

MSG Becomes Chiru’s Fastest To Cross Half Million

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s wholesome family entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is turning out to be a box-office force even before its release. The film has created a new benchmark for the star in the overseas market. It has raced past the $500K pre-sales mark in the USA, achieving the feat faster than any of his previous films.

The producers made a calculated move by opening advance bookings well in advance, and the strategy has paid dividends. The surge in early ticket sales clearly reflects the strong curiosity surrounding the film.

Industry trackers indicate that the combination of premiere and day-one collections could touch impressive numbers, potentially positioning MSG as one of the top openers in Chiranjeevi’s recent career.

Backed by Sarigama Cinemas for the overseas release, MSG is all set to begin its journey with record-breaking promise.

Previous Shocker: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan out of Sankranthi Race
else

TRENDING

image
MSG Becomes Chiru’s Fastest To Cross Half Million
image
Shocker: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan out of Sankranthi Race
image
Ravi Teja’s BMW, Fun & Songs Turn The Tide!

Latest

image
MSG Becomes Chiru’s Fastest To Cross Half Million
image
Shocker: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan out of Sankranthi Race
image
Ravi Teja’s BMW, Fun & Songs Turn The Tide!
image
KTR calls Revanth Sarkar ‘Serial Snatcher’
image
No Last Minute Tensions for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Most Read

image
KTR calls Revanth Sarkar ‘Serial Snatcher’
image
Revanth Reddy stands up against Modi’s VB-G RAM G
image
Vizag Steel Plant Will Not Be Privatised, Says Nara Lokesh

Related Articles

Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions