Home > Movie News

Raja Saab: Poorest Opener for Prabhas

Published on January 10, 2026 by sankar

Raja Saab: Poorest Opener for Prabhas

Right from the teaser, songs and the trailer, Raja Saab failed to catch the needed attention of the audience. Raja Saab released on Friday with early premieres planned on Thursday night. The film shocked many as it opened on a poor note. The box-office numbers are below the potential of Prabhas. The film posted poor numbers all over and Raja Saab is the poorest opener for Prabhas in the recent years. The film fell short of the numbers of his previous films by a huge margin.

Prabhas gained a strong grip in North India and overseas after Baahubali. But Raja Saab started off on a disastrous note in North India and overseas. Raja Saab is heading towards a huge disaster in all the territories of its release. With the negative word of mouth all over, Raja Saab will struggle during the Sankranthi season. With many films around, it would be hard for Raja Saab to survive and recover the investments. Maruthi is trolled badly for his poor work.

