Mega158: AR Rahman in Talks?

Legendary music composer AR Rahman is making his Telugu comeback after years with Ram Charan’s Peddi and the first single is a chartbuster. As per the ongoing speculation, AR Rahman is in talks to score the music for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie which is tentatively titled Mega158. Bobby Kolli is the director and the pre-production work of this untitled film is currently going on.

Thaman scored the music for most of Bobby’s films. But the team is considering AR Rahman’s name for the music composer’s role. An official announcement is expected to be made soon. The film will have its official launch in February and the shoot commences during the second half of March. The female lead and other actors are finalized. KVN Productions will produce this prestigious film.