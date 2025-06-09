Akhanda 2 Teaser: Balakrishna in a Blast Mode

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu are teaming up for the fourth time and the film titled Akhanda 2 is carrying humongous expectations. On the occasion of the birthday of Balakrishna, the team released the teaser and it is packed with loud action as expected. Balakrishna roars big in the role of Akhanda and he is in a Blast mode throughout the teaser. He sports a new look which matches him well and Boyapati Sreenu has to be appreciated.

Thaman’s background score and Ram Prasad’s visuals are top notch. Akhanda 2 teaser offers a perfect treat for everyone. Akhanda 2 is a fight between God and the Evil. Balayya plays a disciple of Lord Shiva in Akhanda 2. The makers once again confirmed that Akhanda 2 will hit the screens on September 25th during the Dasara holiday season. 14 Reels Plus are the producers of this big-budget attempt.