Amaravati women paying back to Sakshi in its own coin

Popular Telugu media outlet Sakshi is facing the ire of Amaravati women, as female janata from AP Capital, is paying it back to the news organization in its own coin.

Large number of women protested in front of Sakshi office at Autonagar in Vijayawada, raising their voice against the derogatory and humiliating propaganda being spread against Amaravati women in Sakshi TV channel and daily. As irate women broke Sakshi’s name board and tried to enter office, Sakshi office staff locked the gates, obstructing protesting women.

Tense situation prevailed in the area, as Amaravati women demanded former CM and Sakshi owner YS Jaganmohan Reddy and his wife YS Bharati to apologize for the demeaning content telecast in Sakshi TV about Amaravati women.

A protest was also held by women at Sakshi Guntur office during the same time on Monday, pushing Sakshi management into a tense situation.

There has been a bitter enmity between Amaravati women and Sakshi for long, as former CM’s media organizations took a tough stand against Amaravati. While Amaravati women were at the receiving end during YSRCP Govt’s tenure, now the tables have turned, with Sakshi facing the heat.

Meanwhile Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, senior journalist and news presenter of Sakshi, was arrested by AP Police from his residence in Journalists Colony, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. He was arrested over the controversial debate, which showed Amaravati women in poorlight leading to widespread anger.

Kommineni Srinivasa Rao was arrested, as AP Madiga Corporation director Kambhampati Sirisha complained and a police case was filed at Tulluru Police Station in Guntur district.