Akhil has to Deliver to complete 2025 on a Bang

2025 marks a great year for the Akkineni family. All the actors Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil and Sumanth are struggling to deliver a minimum box-office success from years. Naga Chaitanya has made it with Thandel and the film emerged as the highest grossed film for the actor. Sumanth has been doing films whenever he is impressed with a script. He made his digital debut with Anaganaga and the film gained massive appreciation. The feel good film delivered a strong message and Sumanth is lauded for his work.

Nagarjuna played a crucial role in Dhanush’s Kubera and the film is running successfully. Nagarjuna’s choice to play Deepak and his subtle performance is winning the hearts of the audience. Akkineni fans are now eagerly waiting for the comeback of Akhil. The youngster took a long break and he is shooting for Lenin. The film is expected to release during the Diwali season this year. If Akhil too delivers a super hit, 2025 would be a memorable one for the Akkinenis as all the actors will be back.