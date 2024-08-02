x
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look
Vedhika Hot Curves
Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange
Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Home > Movie News

Alanaati Ramachandrudu: A Clean Entertainer

Published on August 2, 2024 by

Alanaati Ramachandrudu: A Clean Entertainer

Krishna Vamsi and Mokksha’s feel-good love story, Alanaati Ramachandrudu, directed by Chilukuri Akash Reddy and produced by Hymavathi Jadapolu and Sree Ram, hit the screens today and the word of mouth is encouraging.

The film features Krishna Vamsi and Mokksha in contrasting roles of an introvert and an extrovert. Both actors delivered strong performances, with Krishna Vamsi standing out for his nuanced portrayal.

Despite a slow pace, especially in the second half, the film’s script could have been tighter for a greater impact. Visually, the movie shines with Prem Sagar’s vibrant cinematography and Sashank T’s engaging score.

Overall, Alanaati Ramachandrudu is a wholesome family entertainer that caters to a broad audience.

