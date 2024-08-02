Alanaati Ramachandrudu: A Clean Entertainer

Krishna Vamsi and Mokksha’s feel-good love story, Alanaati Ramachandrudu, directed by Chilukuri Akash Reddy and produced by Hymavathi Jadapolu and Sree Ram, hit the screens today and the word of mouth is encouraging.

The film features Krishna Vamsi and Mokksha in contrasting roles of an introvert and an extrovert. Both actors delivered strong performances, with Krishna Vamsi standing out for his nuanced portrayal.

Despite a slow pace, especially in the second half, the film’s script could have been tighter for a greater impact. Visually, the movie shines with Prem Sagar’s vibrant cinematography and Sashank T’s engaging score.

Overall, Alanaati Ramachandrudu is a wholesome family entertainer that caters to a broad audience.