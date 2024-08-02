How YSRCP’s Policies Impacted a Medical College Project

The five-year rule of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has faced criticism for its impact on the state’s financial development. Critics argue that the party not only abandoned plans of the previous government but also potentially compromised the future of students.

Bapatla Medical College: A Case Study

In 2020, the YSRCP government announced it had secured permission for the establishment of Bapatla Medical College. The government allocated 55 acres of land for this project at Jammulapalem. On May 31, 2021, the YSRCP government organized an official groundbreaking ceremony, promising to complete the college within two years.

Financial Allocation and Progress

The initial phase of the project saw an allocation of ₹297 crore:

– ₹252 crore from NABARD

– ₹45 crore from the state government

Megha Engineering Works Agency was tasked with the construction. However, reports suggest that only 15% of the work has been completed to date.

Challenges and Setbacks

Sources close to the project claim that NABARD funds were diverted, and Megha Engineering has not received payments for submitted bills, leading to a halt in construction. This delay raises concerns about the college’s ability to commence MBBS classes for the 2025-26 academic year as initially planned.

Looking Ahead

The stalled Bapatla Medical College project presents a significant challenge for the incoming TDP government. As the new administration takes office, addressing the issues surrounding this medical college will likely be a priority in their education and healthcare agenda.

-Sanyogita