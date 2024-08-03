x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

Foulmouthed Danam leaves a stain on Congress's clean record

Published on August 3, 2024

Foulmouthed Danam leaves a stain on Congress’s clean record

danam nagender comments in telangana assembly

Telangana Assembly session ended on Friday, after 10 days of intense debates and war of words. Besides heated discussions, Congress Government has presented Budget and important Bills like Young India Skill University Bill in the just concluded Assembly session.

Another important aspect of the Assembly session was, the way it was run by Congress Government. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his team received appreciation from all quarters, for impartial conduct of Assembly proceedings by Speaker Gaddam Prasad.

Political analysts patted Congress Government for bringing in a democratic atmosphere in the Assembly, which was run like a Darbar in the previous KCR’s rule. Senior CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao openly expressed his opinion in the Assembly, saying that this was the best he has seen in his political career.

Also Read : Telangana Plans Fourth City : KTR Raises Legal Concerns

But spoiling all this goodwill, MLA Danam Nagendar, who defected from BRS to Congress, used foul language in the House, raising objections from Opposition BRS. Danam even behaved like a thug, saying that he would not allow BRS leaders to roam in Hyderabad, if he wanted.

While BRS leaders were quick to give it back to Danam, the point here is, Danam Nagendar has put a stain on the clean Assembly record of Congress Government. While CM Revanth Reddy, Speaker Gaddam Prasad and Cabinet team had earned good reputation for conducting Assembly session with good decorum and respectable practices, foulmouthed Danam Nagendar has spoiled all the good work.

Dnr

