Telangana Expands Medical Education: Four New Colleges Approved

For the year 2024-25, the Telangana state government has requested permission for 8 government medical colleges and 3 private colleges in the state. Out of 8 govt colleges, the National Medical Commission has granted permission for four colleges in Mulugu, Narsampet, Gadwal, and Narayanpet. Each college got permission to start with 50 MBBS seats.

The National Medical Commission has already sent the permission officially to the state. However, the State government wants NMC to reconsider the permission for Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Maheswaram, kutballapur, and Medak govt medical colleges as the staff has been accommodated for the vacant posts. NMC will look into it in one more review meeting, which will be held at the end of the month.

Also Read : Telangana Job Calender on Aug 2

Telangana, with 28 government medical colleges, now has 3,915 medical seats. With the latest 4 colleges’ permission, the number has climbed to 4,115. If they get permission for four more colleges, the seat number will increase further. In total, Telangana has 56 medical colleges including private, with a total capacity of 8,515 MBBS seats.

Along with the 4 government colleges, 3 private colleges – CSITA Christian Medical College and Hospital, Nizamabad; Nova Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Jafferguda; and Raja Rajeswari Institute of Medical Sciences, Patancheru – also got permissions.

For 2024-25 alone, NMC has granted permission for 113 new medical colleges across various states.

-Sanyogita

