Telangana Job Calender on Aug 2

In a very positive move, which will cheer up lakhs of unemployed youth and students in Telangana, Revanth Reddy Government is launching Job Calendar on August 2, Friday. Introduction and implementation of Job Calendar has been a long standing demanding of Telangana youth for years, and finally Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government is making it a reality.

The decision to introduce Job Calendar was taken in the Cabinet meeting held today at Secretariat. A Bill will be presented simultaneously in the Assembly on Friday, to discuss on the important initiative of the Government.

“We are bringing in Job Calendar with an aim to fill up about 2 lakh government jobs during Congress tenure, as promised. We have discussed with students and academicians to come up with a proper job calendar,” said IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, speaking earlier in the day in the Assembly.

“Due to various reasons Telangana youth have been neglected. They have been facing severe depression and disappointment. Congress Government will put an end to the gloomy times and usher in New future for Telangana youth with Job Calendar,” added D Sridhar Babu.

While the exact details and guidelines of Job Calendar will be known later, the announcement of it is seen as a major move by Revanth Reddy Government to better the lives of Telangana youth.

Dnr