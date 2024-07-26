x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

Huge Investments in Telangana

Published on July 26, 2024 by ratnasri

Huge Investments in Telangana

Since the YS Jagan government took office in Andhra Pradesh, investments in the neighboring state of Telangana have grown tremendously. The flow of investments shows no signs of slowing down. Recently, Ball Beverage Packaging Pvt Ltd, which supplies aluminum cans for soft drinks and beers, announced an investment of Rs 700 crore. This project alone is expected to create at least 500 jobs.

The Telangana government is also planning to develop Genome Valley, the country’s first organized cluster for Life Science R&D and clean manufacturing activities. They plan to invest Rs 2000 crore in 300 acres of land for this project.

Read Also : Ease of travel: Hyderabadis get one more flyover

Additionally, on Thursday, Wem Technologies, a defense products manufacturer, committed to invest Rs 1000 crore in Zaheerabad. IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu stated that in the first phase, Wem Technologies will invest Rs 1000 crore on 511 acres of land, with operations expected to begin by December next year. This initial phase will provide direct employment for 1000 people. The minister has already instructed the Sangareddy collector to expedite the process.

Furthermore, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is planning a tour of the USA and Korea to attract more investors. Sources suggest that some major investments and memoranda of understanding are expected to be signed during this tour.

-Sanyogita

