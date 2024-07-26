x
Big difference between Revanth’s Assembly and KCR’s Assembly

Published on July 26, 2024 by ratnasri

Big difference between Revanth’s Assembly and KCR’s Assembly

Assembly sessions are going on in both the Telugu states and hectic activity is being witnessed in both Telangana and AP Assemblies. While AP Assembly has focused on presenting white papers on various sectors by ruling party till now, Telangana Assembly witnessed budget presentation.

Besides Budget presentation by Deputy CM and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Telangana Assembly also witnessed heated arguments between ruling Congress and Opposition BRS. This is a refreshing change for Telangana people, who were accustomed to just ruling party’s dominance in Assembly during KCR’s tenure.

During the first and second Assemblies of Telangana, BRS completely took over the command of Assembly procedures and discussions and many a time bulldozed Opposition. In fact due to defection of Opposition (then Congress) MLAs to ruling (then BRS), there was not a Leader of Opposition in Assembly between 2018 and 2023, completely turning Opposition weak.

In fact, now Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka was unceremoniously stripped off his Leader of Opposition (LOP) post by KCR’s Government. Even Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, then Assembly Speaker, though was a senior leader, did not make any efforts to save democratic practices and just followed KCR’s autocratic orders.

Also Read : Telangana Budget: Key Points

But the third Assembly, under Revanth Reddy’s leadership, is a stark contrast from KCR’s tenure. Inspite of bitter rivalry, ruling Congress ensured that Opposition BRS got enough time to raise their voice. Moreover, with a strength of about 30 (even after defections) Opposition BRS is a strong force, unlike earlier Congress. This was evident with the way KTR and Harish Rao spoke in Assembly.

Besides BRS, even BJP with 8 seats has turned into a strong Opposition in Assembly. Even BJP MLAs have been given sufficient time and raised issues making ruling Congress alert.

With all these positive developments it is welcome to see that Telangna Assembly is witnessing proper debates between ruling and Opposition parties on important issues. Unlike KCR’s tenure, Opposition is also getting due importance in Assembly during CM Revanth Reddy’s tenure, which ultimately leads to public good.

Dnr

