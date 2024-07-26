x
Relief for Dastagiri

Published on July 26, 2024 by ratnasri

Relief for Dastagiri

Shaik Dastagiri, an accused-turned-approver in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, has received significant relief.

Dastagiri, who was Vivekananda Reddy’s driver, was initially one of the accused and was present at the murder scene. He later turned approver in the case and has been cooperating with the CBI for years. It was primarily based on Dastagiri’s statement that YS Avinash Reddy and his father YS Bhaskar Reddy were also arrested in this case.

Also Read : Who killed Babai will be known soon, says Naidu

After becoming an approver, Dastagiri was granted bail and petitioned the court to remove his name from the list of accused. The CBI, after years of investigation, accepted him as an approver and did not object to Dastagiri’s petition. Consequently, the court has removed Dastagiri’s name from the list of accused, and he will now be treated as a mere witness.

-Sanyogita

