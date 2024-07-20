x
Ease of travel: Hyderabadis get one more flyover

Ease of travel: Hyderabadis get one more flyover

Revanth Reddy inaugurated Gopanpally flyover
Hyderabadis have got one more flyover, as Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated Gopanpally flyover on Saturday. CM Revanth Reddy cut ribbon and flagged off bikes, throwing opening the new flyover to public.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Chevella MP Vishweshwar Reddy, Serilingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi and others were present on the occasion.

Read Here : Pawan Kalyan’s Surprise Trip to Singapore: The Real Reason Revealed

“Hyderabad will be developed as a global city in the next five years. We will transform the entire face of city by beautifying Musi river front. We are allocating about Rs 1.50 lakh Crore for the development of Musi riverfront alike Thames river in London,” said Revanth Reddy speaking during the inauguration of Gopanpally flyover.

The newly opened Gopanpally flyover is constructed with an expenditure of Rs 28.5 Cr. The kilometer-long two-lane flyover has two exits. One exit leads towards Nallagandla ending at the backside of Hyderabad Central University and another towards Tellapur.

Gopanpally flyover is expected to ease traffic for people living in and around Gopanpally, Gachi Bowli, Lingampally Nallagandla, Tellapur.

Next Jagan running away from Assembly, says Naidu Previous Visakha steel plant will not be privatized, says Minister
