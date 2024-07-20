x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
View all stories
Home > Politics

Jagan running away from Assembly, says Naidu

Published on July 20, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media
image
YSR Family Feud Intensifies
image
Bomb Threats Target Hotels and Airports : Security Alert Issued
image
Bigger Challenges for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kanguva: A crucial one for Suriya

Jagan running away from Assembly, says Naidu

chandrababu comments on ys jagan
Spread the love

TDP president and chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that former chief minister and YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was running away from the Assembly session. He said that the Assembly would be convened on July 22 and Jagan is holding a protest in Delhi on July 24.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the Delhi protest was to avoid attending the Assembly session. He further added that Jagan Mohan Reddy is now scared of facing the NDA in the Assembly after the 2024 general elections. He said that people have washed out the YSR Congress in the general election. People have given just 11 seats to the YSR Congress, he said.

People have suffered heavily during the last five years of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, Naidu said and added that people of all walks of life have seen his misrule. Every section of the society has suffered because of the misrule of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, Naidu said.

There was no law and order in the state and there was no development for five years, he said and regretted that Jagan Mohan Reddy had spent five years by just giving money to the people. No new investments have come to the state, he said and added that existing industrialists have left the state. There was no focus on development in the state, he said and added that even roads were neglected in the state for five years.

He wanted the TDP and NDA leaders to counter the campaign of Jagan Mohan Reddy about law and order in the state. He told the TDP leaders that Jagan Mohan Reddy was spreading false information about law and order in the state. The murders happening in the state have no political implications, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu asserted that law and order is in place in the state and there is no political violence happening in the state as alleged by Jagan Mohan Reddy. He wanted the TDP leaders to counter this fake campaign of Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party leaders.

Next 1000 Indian Students Flee Bangladesh Amid Ongoing Protests Previous Ease of travel: Hyderabadis get one more flyover
else

TRENDING

image
Bigger Challenges for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kanguva: A crucial one for Suriya
image
Bachchans buy 10 flats in Mumbai

Latest

image
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media
image
YSR Family Feud Intensifies
image
Bomb Threats Target Hotels and Airports : Security Alert Issued
image
Bigger Challenges for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kanguva: A crucial one for Suriya

Most Read

image
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media
image
YSR Family Feud Intensifies
image
Bomb Threats Target Hotels and Airports : Security Alert Issued

Related Articles

Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes Urfi Javed Festive Vibes Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep Alaya F In Diwali Vibes Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes Mahima Makwana in lay style Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash Ghee Benefits For Skin Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look Shilpa Shetty Green Look Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Fierce soul Sree Mukhi In All Greens’ TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash