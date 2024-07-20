Jagan running away from Assembly, says Naidu

Spread the love

TDP president and chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that former chief minister and YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was running away from the Assembly session. He said that the Assembly would be convened on July 22 and Jagan is holding a protest in Delhi on July 24.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the Delhi protest was to avoid attending the Assembly session. He further added that Jagan Mohan Reddy is now scared of facing the NDA in the Assembly after the 2024 general elections. He said that people have washed out the YSR Congress in the general election. People have given just 11 seats to the YSR Congress, he said.

People have suffered heavily during the last five years of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, Naidu said and added that people of all walks of life have seen his misrule. Every section of the society has suffered because of the misrule of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, Naidu said.

There was no law and order in the state and there was no development for five years, he said and regretted that Jagan Mohan Reddy had spent five years by just giving money to the people. No new investments have come to the state, he said and added that existing industrialists have left the state. There was no focus on development in the state, he said and added that even roads were neglected in the state for five years.

He wanted the TDP and NDA leaders to counter the campaign of Jagan Mohan Reddy about law and order in the state. He told the TDP leaders that Jagan Mohan Reddy was spreading false information about law and order in the state. The murders happening in the state have no political implications, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu asserted that law and order is in place in the state and there is no political violence happening in the state as alleged by Jagan Mohan Reddy. He wanted the TDP leaders to counter this fake campaign of Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party leaders.