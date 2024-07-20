x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
View all stories
Home > Politics

1000 Indian Students Flee Bangladesh Amid Ongoing Protests

Published on July 20, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media
image
YSR Family Feud Intensifies
image
Bomb Threats Target Hotels and Airports : Security Alert Issued
image
Bigger Challenges for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kanguva: A crucial one for Suriya

1000 Indian Students Flee Bangladesh Amid Ongoing Protests

bangladesh students protest
Spread the love

Over 1,000 Indian students have returned home from Bangladesh as nationwide protests continue to grip the country. The unrest, which has already claimed 110 lives, has forced many international students to seek safety back in India.

The situation intensified on Thursday when telephone services were disconnected and internet access was shut down across Bangladesh. Worried about losing contact with their families and facing growing tension, Indian students scrambled to find any available transportation to return home.

Many of those affected were pursuing MBBS degrees and other major courses. The evacuees come from various parts of India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Read Here : Pawan Kalyan’s Surprise Trip to Singapore: The Real Reason Revealed

According to recent reports, 778 students reached India through various ports, bringing the total number of evacuees to 998. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the High Commission of India in Dhaka, along with Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Khulna, and Rajshahi, are actively assisting the students.

While most transportation has been disrupted, a limited number of commercial flights are still operating from select airports.

Dhaka, the capital city, is currently under curfew as protests continue. The demonstrations, which have turned deadly, are in response to a controversial bill proposing a 30 percent reservation for descendants of the 1971 War of Independence soldiers.

As the situation remains volatile, Indian authorities are working to ensure the safe return of remaining students while closely monitoring developments in Bangladesh.

-Sanyogita

Next Security Threat to Dy CM Pawan Kalyan: Concerns, Consequences and Speculations Previous Jagan running away from Assembly, says Naidu
else

TRENDING

image
Bigger Challenges for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kanguva: A crucial one for Suriya
image
Bachchans buy 10 flats in Mumbai

Latest

image
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media
image
YSR Family Feud Intensifies
image
Bomb Threats Target Hotels and Airports : Security Alert Issued
image
Bigger Challenges for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kanguva: A crucial one for Suriya

Most Read

image
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media
image
YSR Family Feud Intensifies
image
Bomb Threats Target Hotels and Airports : Security Alert Issued

Related Articles

Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes Urfi Javed Festive Vibes Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep Alaya F In Diwali Vibes Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes Mahima Makwana in lay style Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash Ghee Benefits For Skin Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look Shilpa Shetty Green Look Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Fierce soul Sree Mukhi In All Greens’ TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash