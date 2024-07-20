1000 Indian Students Flee Bangladesh Amid Ongoing Protests

Spread the love

Over 1,000 Indian students have returned home from Bangladesh as nationwide protests continue to grip the country. The unrest, which has already claimed 110 lives, has forced many international students to seek safety back in India.

The situation intensified on Thursday when telephone services were disconnected and internet access was shut down across Bangladesh. Worried about losing contact with their families and facing growing tension, Indian students scrambled to find any available transportation to return home.

Many of those affected were pursuing MBBS degrees and other major courses. The evacuees come from various parts of India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

According to recent reports, 778 students reached India through various ports, bringing the total number of evacuees to 998. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the High Commission of India in Dhaka, along with Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Khulna, and Rajshahi, are actively assisting the students.

While most transportation has been disrupted, a limited number of commercial flights are still operating from select airports.

Dhaka, the capital city, is currently under curfew as protests continue. The demonstrations, which have turned deadly, are in response to a controversial bill proposing a 30 percent reservation for descendants of the 1971 War of Independence soldiers.

As the situation remains volatile, Indian authorities are working to ensure the safe return of remaining students while closely monitoring developments in Bangladesh.

-Sanyogita