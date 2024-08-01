Nani’s Fiercest Avatar From Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Natural Star Nani’s high-octane action thriller Saripodhaa Sanivaaram directed by Vivek Athreya is set for release on the 29th of this month. The promos have showcased Nani’s character, Surya in a fierce and intense role.

The freshly unveiled poster presents Nani in the fiercest avatar. Although his face is not visible, he looks extremely destructive here. This sets the stage for an action-packed and thrilling promotional campaign this August.

Produced by DVV Entertainments, the film promises a high-octane experience, blending intense action with generous doses of romance, humor, drama, and thrilling elements.

The movie also stars Priyanka Mohan and SJ Suryah.