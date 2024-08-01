Zero-Payment Healthcare Scheme for Road Accident Victims

On Thursday, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said in Parliament that the government is going to implement a scheme for cashless treatment of road accident victims. As an initiative to provide cashless treatment for the victims, the government has already begun pilot programs in Chandigarh and Assam.

Any road accident victim injured by a motor vehicle will get free treatment regardless of where the accident occurred. This cashless treatment program for road accident victims is in collaboration with the National Health Authority (NHA).

Under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPM-JAY), patients are eligible to receive treatment for up to Rs 1.5 lakh for a maximum period of 7 days from the date of the accident.

Local police, hospitals, state health agencies, national informatics centers, and the General Insurance Council will be responsible for the implementation of this cashless treatment program. This scheme is going to help many road accident victims who might otherwise lose their lives due to financial burdens.

