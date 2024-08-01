“Sorry Comrade,” Nara Lokesh heart touching gesture towards Communists

AP IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh heart touching gesture towards Communists is winning thumbs up from all political parties workers and analysts. In a quite different reaction to Communists criticism, Nara Lokesh came up with “Sorry Comrades,” words, winning everyone’s heart hands down.

To give a background, Communist Party of India (Marxist) released a statement condemning arrests of CPM leaders, during CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Madakasira visit. CPM state secretary V Srinivas Rao condemned arrest of CPM leaders.

CPM leader protested, saying that their leaders were arrested from homes early in the morning, though they did not give call for any agitation. He complained that even TDP-BJP-Janasena Government had been behaving autocratically like YSRCP government.

Responding to CPM state leader’s complaint, IT and Education Minister sought apology and assured them, it will not be repeated in the future.

“Sorry Comrades. Our Government is completely against preventive detentions and house arrests. We support Opposition parties and people’s organizations right to protest. But some police, who have got accustomed to past Government’s autocratic ways are yet to transform. We will ensure that these type of incidents are not repeated in the future,” said TDP scion Nara Lokesh in his X (Twitter) post.

