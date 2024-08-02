x
Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look
Vedhika Hot Curves
Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange
Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Karunya chowdary
NTR fans worried about Devara

Published on August 2, 2024 by ratnasri

NTR fans worried about Devara

Young Tiger NTR’s next outing is Devara and the film is carrying huge expectations. The first single composed by Anirudh received top class response and there are rumors about the second single but it never arrived. The release date is inching near and the makers are yet to release the next single from the film. Despite speculations in the media, the team kept tightlipped and never responded. Anirudh has been occupied and the tune is yet to be locked, according to the rumors. The film is slated for September 27th release and it is less than two months away.

The team has to release the songs in all the languages as Devara is a pan-Indian film. Even the teaser and the trailer have to be out well in advance to gain the needed buzz. Not even a single poster from the film was out in the recent times. The leaked click of NTR made enough noise across social media. NTR fans are currently worried about what is happening in and around. The shoot of the film reached the final stages. A song on NTR and Janhvi Kapoor is shot currently in a set. Devara is an action drama directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts, NTR Arts.

