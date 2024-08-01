YSR Congress welcomes Supreme Court judgment

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is dedicated to the upliftment of the marginalized sections of society. With a noble intention of empowering these sections politically, socially, and economically, the YSRCP has undertaken numerous initiatives both as a political party and during its five-year rule, said former Minister Adimulapu Suresh

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Thursday the former minister said the allocation of ministerial positions, nominated posts, implementation of various schemes, and establishing corporations during the tenure of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government stands as testimony to the commitment of YSRCP for upliftment of marginalized sections.

Suresh emphasized that the YSRCP has always viewed and treated any two sub-castes within the marginalized communities like two eyes, ensuring equal attention and care. Referring to the SC categorization issue, he said YSRCP intends that the recent judgment by the Honorable Supreme Court should help for the upliftment of the Scheduled Castes.

The YSRCP sincerely wishes that the judgment by the Honorable Supreme Court be used not for opportunistic politics but to strengthen the Scheduled Castes in a manner that ensures justice for all, adhering to the spirit of the verdict in thought, word, and deed, the former minister said.

He sought to advise the NDA government led by Chandrababu Naidu to take this opportunity to do justice to the scheduled castes and not to increase the differences among them. He also wanted the state government to constitute a committee to frame and categorise the reservations in the state.