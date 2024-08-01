Suriya and his family Donates Big

Tamil star Suriya, his wife Jyothika and his brother Karthi have donated Rs 50 lakhs to the Chief Minister’s relief fund of Kerala after the devastating landslides in several villages in Wayanad district. Landslides have killed more than 280 people so far, and the death toll is expected to rise, making this terrible disaster more heartbreaking than expected. The landslide in Wayanad shocked the entire nation. The NDRF, the army, the local police and the fire department are participating in the relief operation, which is now in its third day. The mortal remains were found many kilometers from the main area, which made the case tense and emotionally difficult.

In this regard, actors Jyothika, Karthi and Suriya have donated a substantial amount to support the landslide relief efforts in Kerala. They also expressed their sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and the people of Kerala. Before this, Tamil actor Vikram donated an amount of Rs 20 lakhs for the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and actress Rashmika donated Rs 10 lakhs.