x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Karunya chowdary
Karunya chowdary
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Suriya and his family Donates Big

Published on August 1, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Nani & Odela‘s Film Gets A Unique Title
image
Excessive Kindness Can Be a Weakness
image
Nani spending Lavishly on HIT 3
image
Dhoom Dhaam is a perfect family entertainer: Chetan Krishna
image
Pic Talk: Samantha nails it in Style

Suriya and his family Donates Big

Suriya, his wife Jyothika and his brother Karthi have donated Rs 50 lakhs to kerala people

Tamil star Suriya, his wife Jyothika and his brother Karthi have donated Rs 50 lakhs to the Chief Minister’s relief fund of Kerala after the devastating landslides in several villages in Wayanad district. Landslides have killed more than 280 people so far, and the death toll is expected to rise, making this terrible disaster more heartbreaking than expected. The landslide in Wayanad shocked the entire nation. The NDRF, the army, the local police and the fire department are participating in the relief operation, which is now in its third day. The mortal remains were found many kilometers from the main area, which made the case tense and emotionally difficult.

Also Read : Suriya’s hunt for Telugu cinema Continues

In this regard, actors Jyothika, Karthi and Suriya have donated a substantial amount to support the landslide relief efforts in Kerala. They also expressed their sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and the people of Kerala. Before this, Tamil actor Vikram donated an amount of Rs 20 lakhs for the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and actress Rashmika donated Rs 10 lakhs.

Next YSR Congress welcomes Supreme Court judgment Previous Citadel: Honey Bunny Teaser: Stylish Spy and Action Drama
else

TRENDING

image
Nani & Odela‘s Film Gets A Unique Title
image
Nani spending Lavishly on HIT 3
image
Dhoom Dhaam is a perfect family entertainer: Chetan Krishna

Latest

image
Nani & Odela‘s Film Gets A Unique Title
image
Excessive Kindness Can Be a Weakness
image
Nani spending Lavishly on HIT 3
image
Dhoom Dhaam is a perfect family entertainer: Chetan Krishna
image
Pic Talk: Samantha nails it in Style

Most Read

image
Excessive Kindness Can Be a Weakness
image
Donald Trump Wins 2024 US Presidential Election
image
US Election 2024: Trump and Harris Locked in Tight Race Across Battleground States

Related Articles

Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves Alanna Panday slays as angel Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event Karunya chowdary Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree