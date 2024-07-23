x
Home > Movie News

Suriya’s hunt for Telugu cinema Continues

Published on July 23, 2024 by

Suriya's hunt for Telugu cinema Continues

Suriya is one of the finest actors and human beings from South. The actor has delivered some of the finest performances. He has special love for Telugu audience and he expressed the same on several occasions. The actor is celebrating his birthday today and updates from his upcoming films came rushing. Suriya has been in talks to do a straight Telugu film but it never materialized. Boyapati Srinu impressed Suriya with a script but the film was kept on hold at the last minute. Suriya has been meeting Telugu directors and producers frequently but he wasn’t impressed with any idea or the script till date.

Also Read : Suriya’s Rs 350 Cr Film Shelved?

KE Gnanavelraja’s Studio Green and SR Prabhu’s Dream Warrior Pictures are on the hunt for the right Telugu director and a script for Suriya. Even UV Creations are on the same hunt and hope Suriya will sign a straight Telugu film soon. His upcoming film is Kanguva and it is slated for October 10th release during Dasara holiday season. Suriya is working with Karthik Subbaraj in his next and the film is a mass actioner.

Next Varun Tej to fly to Korea and USA Previous Polavaram Project Is the Pride of AP People: Ram Mohan Naidu
