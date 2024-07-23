x
Polavaram Project Is the Pride of AP People: Ram Mohan Naidu

Published on July 23, 2024

Polavaram Project Is the Pride of AP People: Ram Mohan Naidu

ram mohan naidu
Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Srinivas Verma met with Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Patil, to discuss the timely completion of the Polavaram project.

Ram Mohan Naidu sought technical assistance to meet the project’s deadline and requested financial support. He highlighted the current state government’s commitment to completing crucial irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh, noting the accelerated progress between 2014 and 2019.

Also Read : Bhogapuram airport to be ready by 2026, says Union Minister

During the meeting, Ram Mohan Naidu referred to the Polavaram project as the ‘pride of the Andhra Pradesh people.’ He emphasized its importance, linking the state’s growth and development to the project’s completion.

Ram Mohan Naidu also asserted that the Polavaram project could only be finished under the combined leadership of Chandrababu Naidu and Narendra Modi. He stated that completing the project is Chandrababu Naidu’s top priority.

-Sanyogita

else

