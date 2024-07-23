x
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Elakshi Gupta's Radiance
Huma Qureshi's Blue Glow
Nora Fatehi's Dance Practice
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
How To Get Rid Of Stress
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra's Diwali Collection
Anjali in the streets of New York
Shriya Saran's Diwali Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Movie News

Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan out of Dasara Race

Balineni pained over YSR family feud
Ajay Bhupathi's Karna: An Emotional tale of Friendship
Dulquer Salmaan: Lucky Baskhar is a very special film
Anna Canteen and Tax Exemptions
Always Wanted To Become An IPS Officer: SK

Superstar Rajinikanth is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Vettaiyan directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film is a mix of action, emotional drama and a strong social message. Rajinikanth essays the role of a cop in this film and the makers announced that the film is on the track for October 10th release during the Dasara holiday season. As per the latest update, the film’s release is pushed due to the delay in the post-production work and it will not hit the screens as per the plan. The makers are currently considering a Diwali release for Vettaiyan. Suriya’s big-budget attempt Kanguva is planned for October 10th release and it will now have a solo release during the holiday season.

Also Read : Critically acclaimed actor joins Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Vettaiyan also marks the reunion of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after decades. Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan will be seen essaying other prominent roles. Lyca Productions are the producers and Anirudh is scoring the music and background score. Asian Cinemas acquired the Telugu theatrical rights of Vettaiyan.

Polavaram Project Is the Pride of AP People: Ram Mohan Naidu
Ys Sharmila satires on jaganmohan reddy
Ajay Bhupathi's Karna: An Emotional tale of Friendship
Dulquer Salmaan: Lucky Baskhar is a very special film
Always Wanted To Become An IPS Officer: SK

Balineni pained over YSR family feud
Ajay Bhupathi's Karna: An Emotional tale of Friendship
Dulquer Salmaan: Lucky Baskhar is a very special film
Anna Canteen and Tax Exemptions
Always Wanted To Become An IPS Officer: SK

Balineni pained over YSR family feud
Anna Canteen and Tax Exemptions
Vizag to Get Aviation University and Data Center

