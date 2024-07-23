Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan out of Dasara Race

Spread the love

Superstar Rajinikanth is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Vettaiyan directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film is a mix of action, emotional drama and a strong social message. Rajinikanth essays the role of a cop in this film and the makers announced that the film is on the track for October 10th release during the Dasara holiday season. As per the latest update, the film’s release is pushed due to the delay in the post-production work and it will not hit the screens as per the plan. The makers are currently considering a Diwali release for Vettaiyan. Suriya’s big-budget attempt Kanguva is planned for October 10th release and it will now have a solo release during the holiday season.

Vettaiyan also marks the reunion of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after decades. Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan will be seen essaying other prominent roles. Lyca Productions are the producers and Anirudh is scoring the music and background score. Asian Cinemas acquired the Telugu theatrical rights of Vettaiyan.