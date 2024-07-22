x
Ys Sharmila satires on jaganmohan reddy

Published on July 22, 2024

Ys Sharmila satires on jaganmohan reddy

AP Congress president YS Sharmila made satires on YSRCP president Jaganmohan Reddy, coming down heavily on the conduct of latter. Commenting on YS Jagan’s decision to hold protest in Delhi, Sharmila, questioned, “Why didn’t Jaganmohan Reddy protest in Delhi for special Status for AP? Why didn’t he protest when BJP Government at Centre was selling Vishaka Steel Plant?”

“Jaganmohan Reddy is saying he will hold protest in Delhi, seeking justice in his party worker’s murder case. My question is, why didn’t he protest for Special Status? Why didn’t he protest when Centre was planning to sell Vishaka Steel Plant? He did not even protest even in Kadapa Steel Plant issue,” said YS Sharmila launching a tirade on former CM

Also Read : YS Sharmila demands farm loan waiver in Andhra Pradesh

“YS Jaganmohan Reddy has rubbed shoulders with those who have done murders. He has encouraged murder politics. He has betrayed his sisters. Now he is turning Vinukonda murder, which is actually a personal one into a political murder. Why didn’t Jaganmohan Reddy protest seeking justice in YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case?” questioned YS Sharmila, attacking her brother Jaganmohan Reddy.

YS Sharmila mocked YSRCP chief, saying that he is just searching reasons to escape Assembly.

“What is the need for a protest in Delhi? YS Jaganmohan Reddy is just making up excuses to escape from Delhi. He is shying away questioning Government in Assembly,” said YS Sharmila finding fault with former CM.

Dnr

