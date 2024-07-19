x
Home > Politics

YS Sharmila demands farm loan waiver in Andhra Pradesh

Published on July 19, 2024 by

YS Sharmila demands farm loan waiver in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila demanded Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to implement farm loan waiver even in Andhra Pradesh alike Telangana. Stressing that Congress has always been farmer-friendly party, YS Sharmila urged AP CM Chandrababu Naidu to emulate his counterpart in Telangana.

“Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has implemented farm loan waiver scheme in Telangana successfully inspite of severe financial crunch. Telangana Government has earmarked about Rs 31,000 Cr for farm loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh. Already farm loans up to Rs 1 lakh have been waived off in the first phase. This proves Congress party’s commitment towards farmers welfare. AP CM Chandrababu Naidu also should waive off all the farm loans in one go to benefit farmers,” said YS Sharmila addressing AP Government.

Congress scion MP Rahul Gandhi has promised farm loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh in Warangal Rythu Declaration in May 2022. Keeping up its election promise, Congress Government has started implementing farm loan waiver, one of the key poll promises, in Telangana.

Even Andhra Pradesh Congress has promised farm loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh, but party failed to make any impression in the General Elections in 2024, with TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance sweeping the state.

