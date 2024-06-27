x
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Food To Eat Before Booze
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look
Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown
Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images
Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions
Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue
Sree Leela Vintage Essence
Benefits Of Drinking Water
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Suriya's Rs 350 Cr Film Shelved?

Suriya’s Rs 350 Cr Film Shelved?

Published on June 27, 2024 by

Suriya’s Rs 350 Cr Film Shelved?

Tamil actor Suriya has been working hard to prove his mettle in all the other Indian languages. He has been in frequent touch with directors of Telugu and Hindi languages. He has been in talks with critically acclaimed Bollywood director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and the film is titled Karna. The film is a big-budget periodic drama and is planned on a budget of Rs 350 crores. The pre-production work has begun and the entire cast for the film was locked. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and the film has Ali Fazal, Vijay Verma and Avinash Tiwari in other important roles.

As per the ongoing news, the film is said to have been shelved. The makers have spent Rs 15 crores on the pre-production work, look tests and advances. Karna happens to be the dream project of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and he has been working on the film for years. The real reasons are yet to be known. Excel Entertainment and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Films are the producers. The shoot was planned to commence this year and the film had to have a pan-Indian release next year.

