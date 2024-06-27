Suriya’s Rs 350 Cr Film Shelved?

Spread the love

Tamil actor Suriya has been working hard to prove his mettle in all the other Indian languages. He has been in frequent touch with directors of Telugu and Hindi languages. He has been in talks with critically acclaimed Bollywood director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and the film is titled Karna. The film is a big-budget periodic drama and is planned on a budget of Rs 350 crores. The pre-production work has begun and the entire cast for the film was locked. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and the film has Ali Fazal, Vijay Verma and Avinash Tiwari in other important roles.

As per the ongoing news, the film is said to have been shelved. The makers have spent Rs 15 crores on the pre-production work, look tests and advances. Karna happens to be the dream project of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and he has been working on the film for years. The real reasons are yet to be known. Excel Entertainment and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Films are the producers. The shoot was planned to commence this year and the film had to have a pan-Indian release next year.