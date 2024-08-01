Citadel: Honey Bunny Teaser: Stylish Spy and Action Drama

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are teaming up for the first time for Citadel: Honey Bunny and they shared the teaser of the show. In this series, Samantha will play the role of Honey and Varun Dhawan will play the role of Bunny. Both of them will be seen as spies in this stylish action thriller. This clip starts with the song “Raat Baaqi Baat Baaqi” playing in the background. The teaser is a mix of spy thriller, intense action and a love story set against the backdrop of the vibrant 90s. We get a glimpse of Samantha and Varun killing it on the field. There are parts of their romance too. The video ends with Samantha pointing a gun at Varun.

Citadel: Honey Bunny also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem and Sikandar Kher. Citadel: Honey Bunny is slated for streaming on Amazon from November 7th. Raj and DK who created a sensation with The Family Man franchise are the directors and the film is an official adaptation of American TV series Citadel.