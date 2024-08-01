x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Karunya chowdary
Karunya chowdary
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Citadel: Honey Bunny Teaser: Stylish Spy and Action Drama

Published on August 1, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Nani & Odela‘s Film Gets A Unique Title
image
Excessive Kindness Can Be a Weakness
image
Nani spending Lavishly on HIT 3
image
Dhoom Dhaam is a perfect family entertainer: Chetan Krishna
image
Pic Talk: Samantha nails it in Style

Citadel: Honey Bunny Teaser: Stylish Spy and Action Drama

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are teaming up for the first time for Citadel: Honey Bunny and they shared the teaser of the show. In this series, Samantha will play the role of Honey and Varun Dhawan will play the role of Bunny. Both of them will be seen as spies in this stylish action thriller. This clip starts with the song “Raat Baaqi Baat Baaqi” playing in the background. The teaser is a mix of spy thriller, intense action and a love story set against the backdrop of the vibrant 90s. We get a glimpse of Samantha and Varun killing it on the field. There are parts of their romance too. The video ends with Samantha pointing a gun at Varun.

Also read : Samantha to make Big Announcements
Citadel: Honey Bunny also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem and Sikandar Kher. Citadel: Honey Bunny is slated for streaming on Amazon from November 7th. Raj and DK who created a sensation with The Family Man franchise are the directors and the film is an official adaptation of American TV series Citadel.

Next Suriya and his family Donates Big Previous Kesineni wants Central govt to give Rs 100 cr for Durga temple
else

TRENDING

image
Nani & Odela‘s Film Gets A Unique Title
image
Nani spending Lavishly on HIT 3
image
Dhoom Dhaam is a perfect family entertainer: Chetan Krishna

Latest

image
Nani & Odela‘s Film Gets A Unique Title
image
Excessive Kindness Can Be a Weakness
image
Nani spending Lavishly on HIT 3
image
Dhoom Dhaam is a perfect family entertainer: Chetan Krishna
image
Pic Talk: Samantha nails it in Style

Most Read

image
Excessive Kindness Can Be a Weakness
image
Donald Trump Wins 2024 US Presidential Election
image
US Election 2024: Trump and Harris Locked in Tight Race Across Battleground States

Related Articles

Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves Alanna Panday slays as angel Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event Karunya chowdary Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree