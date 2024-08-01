x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Karunya chowdary
Karunya chowdary
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics

Kesineni wants Central govt to give Rs 100 cr for Durga temple

Published on August 1, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Nani & Odela‘s Film Gets A Unique Title
image
Excessive Kindness Can Be a Weakness
image
Nani spending Lavishly on HIT 3
image
Dhoom Dhaam is a perfect family entertainer: Chetan Krishna
image
Pic Talk: Samantha nails it in Style

Kesineni wants Central govt to give Rs 100 cr for Durga temple

Kesineni wants Central govt to give Rs 100 cr for Durga temple

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath on Thursday appealed to the Central government to give Rs 100 crore to Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam in Vijayawada. He met Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi and gave a representation.

The MP said that Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada is the biggest temple in the state after the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. He said over 25,000 devotees visit the temple every day and over 50,000 devotees visit on weekends.

The inflow of devotees would be more for Dasara, and other festivals, he said. The temple also conducts Bhavani Deeksha Viramana, over 2.50 lakh devotees visit the temple, he said. He wanted the Union Minister to give funds to the temple for further development under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme.

Also Read : AP CM Sets Ambitious 100-Day Plan for Industrial Growth

He told the minister that the temple executive officer had already sent proposals to the Ministry for the development of the temple. He wanted the minister to look into the report and sanction the funds at the earliest. He said that the temple requires additional facilities atop the hill and at the feet of the hill as the number of devotees visiting the temple is increasing year after year.

The endowments department had proposed multilevel structures on the hill to save space, the MP said. He told the Union Minister that the funds are necessary to develop the temple and improve the facilities to the devotees.

He said that devotees from other states also visit the temple as it is considered auspicious. It stands next to Kali temple in Kolkata and Meenakshi temple in Madurai. He wanted the minister to consider the request by the Andhra Pradesh state government’s endowment departments request and release the funds at the earliest.

Next Citadel: Honey Bunny Teaser: Stylish Spy and Action Drama Previous YSR Congress govt ignored irrigation projects, says Naidu
else

TRENDING

image
Nani & Odela‘s Film Gets A Unique Title
image
Nani spending Lavishly on HIT 3
image
Dhoom Dhaam is a perfect family entertainer: Chetan Krishna

Latest

image
Nani & Odela‘s Film Gets A Unique Title
image
Excessive Kindness Can Be a Weakness
image
Nani spending Lavishly on HIT 3
image
Dhoom Dhaam is a perfect family entertainer: Chetan Krishna
image
Pic Talk: Samantha nails it in Style

Most Read

image
Excessive Kindness Can Be a Weakness
image
Donald Trump Wins 2024 US Presidential Election
image
US Election 2024: Trump and Harris Locked in Tight Race Across Battleground States

Related Articles

Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves Alanna Panday slays as angel Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event Karunya chowdary Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree