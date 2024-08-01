YSR Congress govt ignored irrigation projects, says Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that the previous YSR Congress government had ignored the irrigation projects in the state. He said that the YSR Congress government did not invest even a single rupee on irrigation projects in five years.

Chandrababu Naidu addressed the people at Sunnipenta village of Kurnool district on the day as part of the Mana Neeru – Mana Sampada programme. He conducted Jal Harati at Srisailam project earlier and addressed the people at Sunnipenta village.

Chandrababu Naidu said that his government was giving highest priority to the irrigation projects. He said he had already visited Polavaram Project and started work on completing the project in the next five years. The previous government did a great harm to the Polavaram project by changing the contractor, he said. He further added that the change of contractor had caused delay in executing the works, which resulted in damages to the diaphragm wall in the floods.

Also Read : The Rise of Chandrababu Naidu: India’s New Power Player

The chief minister said that this government would have to construct a new diaphragm wall for the Polavaram Project. The proposal is pending with the Central government, he said and asserted that he would get clearance shortly and begin the works. He said he would visit every irrigation project in the state and take steps to complete them.

He said he would bring water to Rayalaseema once the Polavaram Project is completed. The water would help change the face of Rayalaseema, he said. He further said that he would create wealth in the state and this would bring down the poverty level of the people. He would also create new jobs for the youth and thus increase the living standards of the people in the state, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu said that he is committed to implement every promise that was made during the elections. His government is committed to implementing the election promises, he said. He further asserted that Andhra Pradesh would be made the number one in the country in development.

Chandrababu Naidu distributed monthly pensions for the aged at Madakasira mandal of Sri Sathyasai district on the day. He said that the government had increased the monthly pension from Rs 3000 to Rs 4000 as promised in the election.