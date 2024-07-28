x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Cucumber Health Benefits
Cucumber Health Benefits
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

The Rise of Chandrababu Naidu: India’s New Power Player

Published on July 28, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Prabhas’ special focus on Spirit
image
Surprising: Samantha’s cameo in Pushpa 2: The Rule?
image
Dhoom Dhaam Trailer is Hilarious
image
BJP Leader N.Ramchander Rao Exclusive Interview
image
Sequel for KA on Cards

The Rise of Chandrababu Naidu: India’s New Power Player

In the ever-shifting landscape of Indian politics, a fascinating power dynamic has emerged within the Modi-led NDA government. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the undisputed leader, recent events have thrust an unexpected figure into the spotlight as potentially the second most influential person in the current administration: Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

The Backstory

The relationship between Modi and Naidu has been complex and, at times, contentious. In 2002, Naidu was among those who called for Modi’s resignation following the Gujarat riots. Despite this rocky start, they formed an alliance in 2014, though Modi reportedly told a close aide, “I do not trust this man one bit.”

The alliance was short-lived. In 2018, Naidu quit the NDA over the government’s failure to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh. During the subsequent campaign, he even went so far as to label Modi a “terrorist.”

A Surprising Turnaround

Fast forward to 2023, and we witnessed a dramatic shift. Naidu, fresh out of jail, began formal dialogues with the BJP for a new alliance. This process, facilitated by actor-turned-politician JSP Chief Pawan Kalyan, has led to Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) becoming a crucial partner in the NDA government.

Why Naidu Matters Now

With 16 MPs, Naidu’s TDP holds significant sway in the current political climate. The Modi government, potentially facing its most vulnerable period in the next two years, needs Naidu’s support to navigate upcoming state elections and internal party dynamics.

Naidu, a seasoned politician, is leveraging this position masterfully. Rather than bargaining for ministerial positions, he’s focused on securing financial benefits for Andhra Pradesh, particularly for his dream project, the capital city of Amaravati.

Read Also : People voted us to undo damage caused by Jagan, says Naidu

The 2024 Union Budget: A Testament to Naidu’s Influence

The recent Union Budget serves as clear evidence of Naidu’s growing power. Many observers have noted that it seemed tailored to keep both Naidu and Nitish Kumar satisfied, reflecting the shifting balance of power within the NDA.

Naidu’s Political Mastery

Chandrababu Naidu is very experienced in forming and managing political alliances. Having entered the political arena in the 1980s, he has worked with various governments and leaders over the decades. His ability to forge relationships across party lines and his keen sense of timing have served him well in this latest political manoeuvre.

Looking Ahead

As we move forward, it will be fascinating to watch how this dynamic evolves. Will Naidu maintain his position of influence, or will the political winds shift once again? One thing is certain: in the complex chess game of Indian politics, Chandrababu Naidu has positioned himself as a key player, one whose moves will be closely watched in the coming months and years.

-Sanyogita

Next Mechanic Rocky First Gear: Strikes A Chord Previous Manu Bhaker Shoots for Glory: India’s First Female Olympic Medalist in Air Pistol
else

TRENDING

image
Prabhas’ special focus on Spirit
image
Surprising: Samantha’s cameo in Pushpa 2: The Rule?
image
Dhoom Dhaam Trailer is Hilarious

Latest

image
Prabhas’ special focus on Spirit
image
Surprising: Samantha’s cameo in Pushpa 2: The Rule?
image
Dhoom Dhaam Trailer is Hilarious
image
BJP Leader N.Ramchander Rao Exclusive Interview
image
Sequel for KA on Cards

Most Read

image
Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana
image
One for posterity
image
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations Mega Family Diwali Celebrations Cucumber Health Benefits Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali Hansika Motwani Diwali Look Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love Nushrratt Bharuccha Custard Apple Health Benefits Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash