x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Cucumber Health Benefits
Cucumber Health Benefits
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Manu Bhaker Shoots for Glory: India’s First Female Olympic Medalist in Air Pistol

Published on July 28, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Prabhas’ special focus on Spirit
image
Surprising: Samantha’s cameo in Pushpa 2: The Rule?
image
Dhoom Dhaam Trailer is Hilarious
image
BJP Leader N.Ramchander Rao Exclusive Interview
image
Sequel for KA on Cards

Manu Bhaker Shoots for Glory: India’s First Female Olympic Medalist in Air Pistol

Manu Bhaker wins first bronze at paris olympics

In a historic moment for Indian sports, 22-year-old Manu Bhaker from Haryana has become the first Indian woman to win a shooting medal at the Olympics. She’s also the first Indian female shooter to reach an Olympic final in an individual event in the last 20 years. Bhaker’s remarkable performance in the 10m air pistol final at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre in France has brought glory to the nation.

The gold medal was claimed by Korea’s Oh Ye Jon with a total score of 243.2, while her compatriot Kim Yeji secured silver with 241.3 points. Bhaker’s bronze-winning performance saw her accumulate 221.7 points.

This achievement makes Bhaker the fifth Indian to receive an Olympic medal in shooting, following in the footsteps of Abhinav Bindra, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vijay Kumar, and Gagan Narang. The last Indian medals in rifle shooting came at the 2012 London Olympics, where Narang won bronze in men’s 10m air rifle and Kumar clinched silver in men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol.

Bhaker’s journey to Olympic success hasn’t been without its challenges. After failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, she even considered quitting the sport last year. However, her perseverance has paid off, and she has now etched her name in the annals of Indian sports history.”

-Sanyogita

Next The Rise of Chandrababu Naidu: India’s New Power Player Previous Mechanic Rockey Movie Teaser Launch
else

TRENDING

image
Prabhas’ special focus on Spirit
image
Surprising: Samantha’s cameo in Pushpa 2: The Rule?
image
Dhoom Dhaam Trailer is Hilarious

Latest

image
Prabhas’ special focus on Spirit
image
Surprising: Samantha’s cameo in Pushpa 2: The Rule?
image
Dhoom Dhaam Trailer is Hilarious
image
BJP Leader N.Ramchander Rao Exclusive Interview
image
Sequel for KA on Cards

Most Read

image
Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana
image
One for posterity
image
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations Mega Family Diwali Celebrations Cucumber Health Benefits Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali Hansika Motwani Diwali Look Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love Nushrratt Bharuccha Custard Apple Health Benefits Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash