People voted us to undo damage caused by Jagan, says Naidu

Published on July 27, 2024 by

People of Andhra Pradesh have voted for the NDA to undo the damage done by former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, said chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Saturday, Chandrababu Naidu said that he was working to undo the damage. He said that there was nothing in the exchequer for the present government. Jagan Mohan Reddy had cleared all the money in the exchequer, he said.

He further said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had damaged the Polavaram Project. He said he met the Union Jal Sakthi Minister, C R Patil, and explained to him about the damage caused to Polavaram Project. He said the diaphragm wall of the Polavaram Project was damaged during Jagan Mohan Reddy regime. Jagan Mohan Reddy had neglected the Polavaram Project in the last five years, he said.

The reverse tendering by Jagan Mohan Reddy was the main reason for the damage caused to the Polavaram Project. The Central Water Commission, the Union Jal Sakthi Ministry have advised Jagan Mohan Reddy not to change the contractor, he said. However, Jagan Mohan Reddy had changed the contractor and it took several months for the new contractor to start the work.

Also Read : CM Chandrababu Naidu exposes YS Jagan’s liquor loot through White Paper on Excise Policy

Before the new contractor started the work, there were floods to Godavari River in 2020, Chandrababu Naidu said, and added that the floods have caused damage to the diaphragm wall. There were breaches to the diaphragm wall, he said. He added that a new diaphragm wall is to be constructed, which would require Rs 994 crore.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also neglected Amaravati, Chandrababu Naidu said. He further added that by stopping construction work in Amaravati had caused damage to the buildings which were started during the previous TDP government. The TDP government before 2019 had started several buildings, including permanent secretariat, high court, residential complexes of the All India service officers, MLAs, MLCs and ministers, he said. All these buildings were damaged and the iron used in the construction was also damaged, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had diverted the Central government funds to various other works. Every department in Delhi is now talking about the diversion of funds by the previous government, he said. He is now trying to correct every work done by the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy government, Naidu said.

